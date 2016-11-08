A logo for mining company BHP Billiton adorns a sign outside the Perth Convention Centre in Perth, Western Australia, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

Melbourne BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Tuesday it lost about three weeks worth of production from its Olympic Dam copper mine in Australia due to a power outage in late September.

As a result, the mine's original output guidance of 200,000 tonnes for fiscal year 2017 was under review, the mine's chief, Jacqui McGill said.

A massive blackout in South Australia state on Sept. 28 forced BHP to suspend production in order to divert back-up power to maintain essential operations.

"It was touch and go while we were reheating things," McGill said at a mining conference in Melbourne. "I'm very pleased to say we're at full operations."

Based on copper prices of $4,800 a tonne at the time, BHP lost about $2.6 million (2 million pounds) a day in production during the shutdown.

