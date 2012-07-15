Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
LONDON BHP Billiton (BHP.AX), the world's largest mining company, has decided to pull out of Guinea, putting its Mount Nimba iron ore project up for sale, the Sunday Times reported.
Reflecting a trend among major mining companies, BHP has said it would consider selling off more non-core operations to focus on simple, large-scale ones in light of flattening demand for some commodities.
The newspaper reported that investment bank Nomura had been hired to find a buyer. No value on a potential deal was given.
BHP could not immediately be reached for comment.
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).