LONDON BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), the world's largest mining company, has played down suggestions that it has decided to delay its $20 billion Port Hedland harbour expansion as softening demand and stubbornly high costs force miners to review spending plans.

Newspaper speculation surfaced on Thursday after Jimmy Wilson, who took the helm of BHP's iron ore division last month, sent a note to employees about the challenges facing the market.

A BHP spokesman confirmed that Wilson had reiterated that the company is reviewing future growth projects in the current environment, but added: "He did not say anything about Outer Harbour approvals and the fact remains that no decision has been made on the project."

Chairman Jacques Nasser said in May that BHP was rethinking its plans "every day" as the economy deteriorated and put the brakes on an $80 billion plan, outlined in 2011, to grow the company's iron ore, copper and energy operations.

Building an outer harbour at Port Hedland, one of Australia's biggest ports, is one of the top three projects BHP outlined in its $80 billion plan. The port development has long been seen as the project most likely to go ahead, even as the company pares spending in response to global uncertainty and shareholder jitters.

The investment is crucial if BHP is to double iron ore production to 440 million tonnes a year as planned. But analysts have begun to question all projects after China's growth rate slowed to its slackest pace in more than three years in the second quarter.

The outer harbour will take about eight years to complete, at a cost analysts estimate at more than $20 billion. Once finished, it would be able to handle 240 million tonnes of iron ore a year, adding to the 220 million tonnes the company is targeting in an inner-harbour expansion already under way.

The development would include a 4km jetty, a four-berth wharf and a 32km shipping channel.

The Australian newspaper reported at the weekend that BHP could delay a decision on the $30 billion proposed expansion of the Olympic Dam mine in South Australia.

BHP declined to comment directly on the report but said there was no change in the status quo.

A decision by BHP to delay either of the two projects would be one of the clearest signs yet of deteriorating sentiment, but analysts said the move could be positive for the shares because investors would hope for better dividends.

"In our opinion, the delaying, staggering or cancellation of these large projects would likely be a continued driver of outperformance of the BHP share price," Citi analysts said in a note. "Any project delay would likely be coupled with a capital management programme where the surplus cashflow would be returned to shareholders."

BHP shares were down 1.6 percent just before the close on Thursday, outperforming a 2.3 percent drop in the sector.

