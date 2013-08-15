FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
MELBOURNE BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Friday U.S. authorities have laid out grounds for possible enforcement action against the top global miner for corrupt practices.
The company has been under investigation for four years over exploration activities that had been terminated and entertainment tied to its sponsorship of the Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.
"As a part of the U.S. process, the SEC and DOJ have recently notified the Group of the issues they consider could form the basis of enforcement actions and discussions are continuing," BHP said in a statement, adding that it could not comment on possible outcomes.
BHP has said previously that it believed it had complied with all applicable laws in regards to its Olympics sponsorship.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
DETROIT/WASHINGTON Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to three felony counts as part of a $4.3 billion (3.54 billion pounds) settlement reached with the Justice Department in January over the automaker's massive diesel emissions scandal.