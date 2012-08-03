SYDNEY BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Friday it would take a $2.84 billion (1.83 billion pounds) writedown on its U.S. shale gas business and a further $450 million writedown on Australian nickel operations after a plunge in commodities prices.

Following the ill-timed gas investment, the world's biggest miner said BHP Chief Executive Marius Kloppers and energy division head Mike Yeager would forfeit bonuses for the 2012 fiscal year.

Under the two executives, BHP bought its Fayetteville and Petrohawk shale gas businesses for $17 billion. Shale gas prices have roughly halved since the acquisition.

The Petrohawk division was not affected by the writedown, according to BHP.

The move was anticipated with analysts forecasting a writedown of between $2 billion and $3 billion for BHP's natural gas assets, even before taking the plight of the nickel division into account.

Both impairments will be recognised as exceptional items, the company said.

Chairman Jac Nasser said in a statement the shale writedown was "very disappointing" after low gas prices had cut the value of the Fayetteville business.

"The board remains of the view that the investment in the U.S. shale assets is the right decision for BHP Billiton shareholders," Nasser said.

"As a result of the write down both Marius Kloppers and Mike Yeager have advised the remuneration committee that they do not wish to be considered for a bonus for the 2012 financial year," Nasser said.

Kloppers in the 2011 fiscal year received a bonus of $2.35 million in cash and the equivalent amount in deferred shares.

Kloppers this week told journalists BHP would focus on cutting costs, three weeks before it is expected to report its first drop in annual profits since the 2008 global financial crisis due to weakening commodity demand.

Before the writedowns, BHP was tipped to report on August 22 about a 22 percent decline in underlying earnings for fiscal 2012 to $16.990 billion, based on analysts estimates.

U.S. natural gas prices plunged from a peak in 2011 near $5 per million British thermal units to a decade low of $1.90 earlier this year thanks to abundant supplies and weaker demand. Prices have since recovered to close to $3 per BTU.

Nickel, priced universally in U.S. dollars, peaked at just under $29,500 per tonne in 2011 and prices have largely been on a downward slope since. The London Metal Exchange three-month contract price stood at $15,350 a tonne on Friday.

