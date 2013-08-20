MELBOURNE Top global miner BHP Billiton's marketing chief said on Thursday steel production in China was running above where the company thought it would be at this time of year and saw that as a positive sign for the economy.

"When I was there a few weeks ago, there was a quiet confidence on the part of customers," BHP's marketing president Mike Henry told analysts.

"So what we're seeing there right now is an indication of relative health in the Chinese economy and much less concern around the potential for a hard landing now than there would have been a few months ago."

Henry said iron ore prices were being supported in part by constraints on domestic Chinese supply.

"We're not forecasting that that's going to continue on ad infinitum," he said.

