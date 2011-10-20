A woman gestures in front of a BHP Billiton sign during a half-year results briefing by the company's Chief Executive Marius Kloppers, in central Sydney February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

LONDON BHP Billiton (BLT.L)(BHP.AX), the world's largest miner, sounded a note of caution in the face of short-term market volatility, warning on Thursday of increasingly wary customers, although it said its order books were full thanks to resilient Chinese demand.

"We have ... seen a softening of prices over the last months," Chief Executive Marius Kloppers told shareholders at the group's annual meeting in London.

"We are also seeing that customers are looking closely at their inventory levels as they operate their businesses, cognisant of the potential need to tailor their plans if the global economic uncertainty continues."

Kloppers was at pains to distinguish between Europe's woes, particularly in steel, and demand in key consumer China, where inventories are running low.

Chinese monthly imports of copper products rose to a 16-month high in September.

"The situation is that, from a raw materials perspective, customers are quite de-stocked. There was a large build of copper inventory and our belief is that that has been substantially liquidated," he told reporters.

"If we look at some of the buying and some of the import activity -- and copper is the reference industrial product -- we actually see strong interest in buying by our customers. Our book is, for all practical purposes, sold out for the rest of our financial year," he said on the sidelines of the meeting.

The big diversified miners have posted bullish production data for the September quarter, with BHP this week showing its foot is firmly on the accelerator on key commodities such as iron ore, despite falling prices.

They have also indicated, like BHP, that demand is holding up, even in the face of falling equity and commodity prices and as investors fret over Europe's sovereign debt.

But major players including BHP rival Rio Tinto (RIO.L) have also warned of signs of nervousness among customers, with Rio saying last month that it was seeing some clients asking to delay shipments of metals.

Kloppers said BHP's pricing model -- using short-term pricing -- meant customers had little reason to dispute or delay shipments and he had seen no order deferrals of note to date.

"I have not seen any of what I saw in the global financial crisis, which was the equivalent of forum shopping, where one party's customers defaulted but bought from another," he said.

"These pricing arrangements have really seriously mitigated these types of arrangements."

EUROPE FEELS PRESSURE

Europe's steelmakers are feeling the pain from weak demand and many are reducing capacity, but BHP, one of the world's largest producers of steelmaking ingredient iron ore, said that though its Chinese customers were keeping an eye on Europe, they had not taken action yet.

Kloppers said BHP itself, meanwhile, could not plan in advance for the impact of a Greek default on demand.

"We have to plan our business for continuity. We cannot proactively start mining less or reduce capex, because we have an 'invest through the cycle' philosophy," he said.

BHP faced questions from shareholders on Thursday on plans for surplus cash, but the group, which has completed a $10 billion (6 billion pound) buyback, said it had "very attractive opportunities," adding later that all cash-rich miners would be looking around for acquisition opportunities.

Kloppers declined to comment on reports that it is in talks with fast-growing Brazilian iron ore miner Ferrous Resources.

"In iron ore we have heaps of resource ... but all parties in the market that are large and cashed up, everyone is going to look at longer-dated resource companies of which the prices have come down a lot," he said.

The group, along with its peers, has huge capital expenditure plans to boost production. It expects to spend $80 billion in growth projects over the five years to 2015.

Last week BHP approved $1.2 billion dollars of spending for the first phase of the expansion of the Olympic Dam uranium and copper mine in southern Australia.

