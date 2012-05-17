SYDNEY BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L), the world's biggest miner, is backing away from a $80 billion (50 billion pounds) five-year spending plan announced in 2011 due to deteriorating economic conditions that are restricting cash flows.

The BHP board has been scheduled to make final investment decisions in 2012 on three large projects that could cost as much as $35 billion over the next five years, based on analysts' estimates.

Following is a rundown of the major projects and updates on project work approved in the last quarter:

PORT HEDLAND OUTER HARBOUR

BHP is in preliminary stages of dredging an outer harbour at Port Hedland to boost its capacity to ship iron ore. The company has estimated the project may cost $10 billion.

Earlier this year BHP approved $779 million in pre-commitment funding for the project.

The board had been expected to make a final investment decision this year.

The outer harbour, which will take about eight years to build over four stages, will allow an additional 100 million tonnes of iron ore to be exported each year, on top of around 155 million tonnes currently.

The development would include a four kilometre-long jetty, a four-berth wharf and a 32-kilometre shipping channel.

OLYMPIC DAM

BHP is in the process of completing studies to develop in stages one of the world's largest mines with the potential to boost the company's copper production to 750,000 tonnes-plus a year from 180,000 tonnes.

Uranium and gold output would also increase significantly under the plan, helping to accelerate the pay-back period for construction.

BHP has until late 2012 to make its next investment decision or risk facing a fresh government regulatory process before work can proceed.

The company has not placed a price on expansion work, with analysts' estimates running as high as $30 billion.

JANSEN POTASH

BHP's response to Canada's blocking of the company's hostile bid for Potash Corp (POT.TO) was to accelerate development of its nearby Jansen potash deposit.

BHP has already spent $1.2 billion on feasibility assessments.

APPROVED EXPENDITURE

(quarter ended March 31, 2012, unless noted):

COPPER

- $2.2 billion for the Escondida Organic Growth Project 1 in Chile, which involves the replacement of a concentrator and allows access to higher grade ore.

- $414 million to improve leaching operations at Escondida.

ENERGY

- $708 million for the Mad Dog Phase 2 project in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico for detailed engineering and procurement of long lead time items related to the hull, topsides and subsea equipment.

- $4 billion for U.S. onshore shale gas production expansion.

IRON ORE

- $779 million for the proposed Western Australia outer harbour development to conduct feasibility studies, procurement and dredging work.

