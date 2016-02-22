FTSE bobs along; mid, small caps reach record highs
LONDON London-listed shares steadied on Monday with retailers the top gainers, and mid and small-caps rose to new record highs on strength in commodities.
SYDNEY Global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Tuesday that most if its commodity markets were well supplied.
The world's biggest diversified miner earlier reported a net loss of $5.67 billion (£4 billion) for the first half of the 2016 financial year and slashed its interim dividend.
BHP said it expected a prolonged period of weaker prices and higher volatility.
LONDON Britain's financial technology sector has recovered from an initial dip after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, a senior UK regulator said on Monday.