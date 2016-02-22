SYDNEY Global miner BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) said on Tuesday that most if its commodity markets were well supplied.

The world's biggest diversified miner earlier reported a net loss of $5.67 billion (£4 billion) for the first half of the 2016 financial year and slashed its interim dividend.

BHP said it expected a prolonged period of weaker prices and higher volatility.

