Oil down 2 pct as dollar firms, OPEC compliance rate shrugged off
NEW YORK Oil prices declined on Monday by about 2 percent, the most since mid-January, pressured by a stronger dollar and signs of rising U.S. crude output.
SYDNEY BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) will not be spending $80 billion (50 billion pounds) on expansion projects over the next five years, Chairman Jac Nasser said on Wednesday.
Nasser told reporters the expansion figure given by CEO Marius Kloppers last year was the total of all projects the company was considering and that the environment had changed since then.
The company was thinking about its expansion plans "every day", he said.
Asked if BHP would spend $80 billion over five years, Nasser said: "No."
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).