Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
MELBOURNE BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) has agreed to sell an Australian uranium deposit to Canada's Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) for $430 million (272 million pounds), as the top global miner sheds assets to help improve returns and shore up cash in a deteriorating commodity market.
The move marks another sign of BHP's doubts about the future of uranium demand in the wake of the Japan's Fukushima disaster, coming less than a week after the company shelved a $20 billion-plus expansion of the world's largest known uranium deposit, Olympic Dam, in South Australia.
BHP said it was selling its Yeelirrie uranium deposit in Western Australia to Cameco, in a deal subject to approvals from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and the state of Western Australia.
"We believe (Cameco) are well placed to carry this project forward in a responsible manner," BHP uranium president Dean Dalla Valle said in a statement.
BHP had been looking to dig 90,000 tonnes of uranium from the Yeelirrie deposit over 30 years.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is mulling changes to how it calculates U.S. trade deficits in a way that would likely help bolster political arguments to renegotiate key trade deals, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people involved in the discussions.