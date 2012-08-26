The BHP Billiton logo is seen at the company's head office in central Melbourne September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

MELBOURNE BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) has agreed to sell an Australian uranium deposit to Canada's Cameco Corp (CCO.TO) for $430 million (272 million pounds), as the top global miner sheds assets to help improve returns and shore up cash in a deteriorating commodity market.

The move marks another sign of BHP's doubts about the future of uranium demand in the wake of the Japan's Fukushima disaster, coming less than a week after the company shelved a $20 billion-plus expansion of the world's largest known uranium deposit, Olympic Dam, in South Australia.

BHP said it was selling its Yeelirrie uranium deposit in Western Australia to Cameco, in a deal subject to approvals from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board and the state of Western Australia.

"We believe (Cameco) are well placed to carry this project forward in a responsible manner," BHP uranium president Dean Dalla Valle said in a statement.

BHP had been looking to dig 90,000 tonnes of uranium from the Yeelirrie deposit over 30 years.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)