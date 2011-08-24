MELBOURNE Global miner BHP Billiton reported a 62 percent jump in second-half profit on Wednesday, below market forecasts but soothed investors with a bigger-than-expected dividend.

Full-year profit before exceptional items came in at $21.7 billion (13.1 billion pounds), up 74 percent, driven mainly by iron ore and coal.

COMMENTARY

TIM SCHROEDERS, PORTFOLIO MANAGER, PENGANA CAPITAL

"It's a very solid and commendable result but it's not enough in terms of the surprise factor to catapult people to go and buy the stock on the back of it. It's probably a more guarded comment in terms of the demand outlook.

Costs and currency are biting a bit harder than people were expecting but they are still optimistic over the longer term. Petroleum and iron ore were the stand outs and base metals was the most disappointing and that's probably a cost story as much as anything.

I did expect some sort of announcement in terms of a token (share buy back). There was probably a general expectation that something along those lines was going to occur. There probably were people who may have bought the stock in the past week or so and will be disappointed."

HAYDEN BAIRSTOW, ANALYST, CLSA

"The dividend was a bit of a surprise, no other capital management was expected given they are still digesting PetroHawk.

The $30 billion of operating cashflow is a pretty good number no matter which way you look at it. Within the boundaries of what you would call in line I suspect."

ROHAN WALSH, INVESTMENT MANAGER, KARARA CAPITAL

"Profits look broadly inline with expectation with dividend a touch better. They are still talking about pretty good commodities outlook, which is reassuring. Cost pressures continue to remain an issue for the industry and may be for a while."

We weren't expecting any capital management initiatives just now given the Petrohawk acquisition but with their cash generation, low debt level and commodities boom we will focus on it in the next 12 months."

MARK TAYLOR, SENIOR RESOURCES ANALYST, MORNINGSTAR

"Looks like it's come bang in line with both ours and the markets expectations. It's underlying earnings of 21.7 billion dollars; we were going for 21.9 billion. I believe the market was going for a similar sort of number.

"The dividend at 55 U.S. cents is a bit above what we were expecting so that is a positive and it looks like most of the divisions pretty much performed to expectation.

"From what I've seen the company has very good cost control. It's not better than expected but it's pleasing that costs have pretty much come in where we would have expected. I don't know how the market will take to that, but I draw comfort from it. I think they've done a good job of controlling costs."

(Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Mark Bendeich)