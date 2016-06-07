SAO PAULO Shanghai Pengxin Group Co is in talks to buy control of Brazilian mid-sized lender Banco Indusval & Partners SA, as the Chinese conglomerate aims to expand beyond commodities in Latin America's largest economy, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Representatives of Pengxin and BI&P (IDVL4.SA), as the specialist in agricultural lending is known, have discussed tie-up scenarios, two sources said. Talks are preliminary and may not result in a deal, said all three sources who spoke in recent days and requested anonymity because the discussions were private.

Pengxin's search for financial, logistics and commodities firms in Brazil is gaining steam following its $200 million (£137 million) purchase in April of a controlling stake in grain processor Fiagril Participações SA.

Jair Ribeiro, BI&P's chief executive officer and the bank's fifth biggest shareholder, has met with Pengxin representatives at least twice in recent months in China and Brazil, one source said. Ribeiro did not respond to emails requesting comment.

The Chinese group, which includes real estate development, agribusiness, mining and infrastructure construction, could spend up to $3 billion on Brazilian targets, sources have told Reuters.

In a Tuesday securities filing, BI&P said it is constantly analyzing business opportunities and partnerships aimed at "maximizing shareholder value." So far, there is no firm proposal, document or decision regarding a sale, according to the filing.

Nonvoting shares in the São Paulo-based bank jumped as much as 23 percent, while BI&P's voting stock (IDVL3.SA) soared 27 percent.

Shanghai Pengxin did not respond to requests for comment.

Pengxin has not hired an investment bank as adviser for the BI&P deal, one source said, adding that an internal team handling mergers and acquisitions was looking for targets.

TREADING CAREFULLY

Under terms of the Fiagril deal, Pengxin agreed to supply credit to the grain trader and processor. Acquiring a lender in Brazil with knowledge of agricultural markets and clients could speed up other agribusiness deals, two of the sources said.

Chinese interest in smaller Brazilian banks has waned as rising defaults and a two-year recession eroded their capital buffer. While some of China's top lenders have planted flags in Brazil in recent years, return on investment has fallen short of expectations amid rising legal and accounting problems.

Pengxin is treading carefully in its efforts to buy a bank, following reports that Chinese purchases of financial companies in Brazil have faced legal and regulatory roadblocks, two sources said.

China Construction Bank Corp (601939.SS) is injecting $217 million into CCB Brasil, formerly Banco Industrial & Comercial SA. The Chinese firm bought CCB Brasil two years ago, and it has struggled with soaring loan-loss provisions.

