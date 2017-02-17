Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
HOCHFILZEN, Austria Laura Dahlmeier won her fourth gold medal at the biathlon world championships when she led Germany to the 6x4-km relay title by holding off a late challenge from Ukraine and France on Friday.
Dahlmeier was leading comfortably but missed the target twice in the final standing shooting to give France's Marie Dorin-Habert and Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna gold medal hopes in the final kilometre.
The German, who had already won the pursuit, mixed relay and individual titles, held on to triumph with team mates Maren Hammerschmidt, Franziska Hildebrand and Vanessa Hinz.
Ukraine took second place, 6.4 seconds behind Germany, and France claimed the bronze, 8.1 seconds off the pace, after beating Gabriela Koukalova of the Czech Republic on the skis.
Dahlmeier, 23, will have the opportunity to clinch a fifth title - and a sixth medal, as she claimed silver in the sprint - when she takes part in the mass start on Sunday.
BARCELONA Real Madrid President Florentino Perez is closing in on a third consecutive mandate until 2021, with no candidate having declared his intention to challenge him in the election two days before Sunday's deadline.
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.