FRANKFURT Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger (GBFG.DE) has signed five-year agreements with two long-standing oil and gas customers worth a total of 150 million euros (110 million pounds).

The contracts cover the maintenance and repair of offshore assets in the British North Sea as well as special services for cleaning and decommissioning, Bilfinger said on Tuesday. It did not name the customers.

Bilfinger, which has suffered from spending cuts in the oil and gas industry as well as by utilities hit by Germany's shift to green energy, said last week it would focus on its top customers in its core region of Europe.

Bilfinger generated output of about 500 million euros in Britain last year, roughly 7 percent of its total.

