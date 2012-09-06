MELBOURNE Australian surfwear company Billabong International (BBG.AX) has received a second takeover approach, valued around 444 million pounds ($707 million) and matching an existing bid from private equity suitor TPG Capital TPG.UL.

An unnamed party offered "around A$1.45" a share late on Wednesday and has signed a confidentiality agreement and been granted due diligence, Billabong said in a statement.

U.S.-based TPG offered A$1.45 per share for Billabong on July 24, and said it could raise or lower its price after it has seen Billabong's books.

Billabong's board said it did not think either proposal reflected the fundamental value of the company.

Shares in Billabong jumped 9 percent to their highest in three weeks after resuming trade on Thursday morning.

The unnamed rival party may be New York-based private equity firm Rhone Capital, which has a 20 percent stake in rival surfwear chain Quiksilver Inc ZQK.N, or Bain Capital, media reports have said.

Billabong spokesmen declined to comment on the identity of the new bidder. Bain did not respond to phone calls and emails, and Rhone could not be reached.

"Billabong now considers that the interests of shareholders will be best served by a formal process to thoroughly evaluate whether a change of control offer, at a price and on terms that the Board would recommend, can be secured," Billabong said on Thursday.

Both of the offers are indicative, non-binding and conditional, and the offer price may be refined after perusal of Billabong's books.

TPG, which has built up a 12.5 percent stake after winning over two institutional shareholders, had offered A$3.30 per share in February but Billabong rejected it, saying it did not reflect the company's underlying value.

Since that first approach from TPG, Billabong has sold half of its watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce debt. The second approach was made in July.

Billabong, which had undertaken an aggressive expansion, has been struggling with weak sales of its top brands amid tough competition and a weakening retail environment.

The company last month outlined a four-year plan to simplify its business and revive sales, although it conceded investors would have to wait two years for the biggest benefits to flow through.

Shares in the debt-laden surfwear chain ended Wednesday at A$1.27, down around 75 percent over the past 18 months.

Billabong, with brands including its namesake brand, Von Zipper and Element, dumped its chief executive in May after several profit downgrades, and appointed Launa Inman who previously headed the discount chain Target, owned by Wesfarmers (WES.AX).

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Edmung Klamann)