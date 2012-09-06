MELBOURNE Australian surfwear company Billabong International Ltd (BBG.AX) has received a takeover approach by a second suitor, identified as Bain Capital LLC by sources familiar with the matter, valued around A$694 million ($707 million) and matching an existing bid from private equity suitor TPG Capital TPG.UL.

Billabong said a new party offered "around A$1.45" a share late on Wednesday and has signed a confidentiality agreement and been granted due diligence.

Two sources who declined to be named told Reuters the fresh suitor was Bain Capital LLC.

U.S.-based TPG Capital Management LP offered A$1.45 per share for Billabong on July 24, and said it could raise or lower its price after it has seen Billabong's books.

Shares in Billabong jumped 9 percent to their highest in three weeks after resuming trade on Thursday morning, later stabilising around A$1.37, up 7.9 percent but still below the price of the two offers.

Billabong's board said it did not think either proposal reflected the fundamental value of the company.

"It puts the pressure back on the board. Maybe they should consider it," said David Spry, research manager at F.W. Holst.

"It's a tired brand. They've got lot of work to do."

Spry said the offer may get up to A$1.60 but would hit a ceiling around there.

"This is certainly not a quick fix. They are just an ordinary brand now, run of the mill," he said.

PRESSURE ON BOARD

Both of the offers are indicative, non-binding and conditional, and the offer price may be refined after perusal of Billabong's books.

Billabong spokesmen declined to comment on the identity of the new bidder.

"Billabong now considers that the interests of shareholders will be best served by a formal process to thoroughly evaluate whether a change of control offer, at a price and on terms that the Board would recommend, can be secured," Billabong said on Thursday.

TPG, which has built up a 12.5 percent stake after winning over two institutional shareholders, had offered A$3.30 per share in February but Billabong rejected it, saying it did not reflect the company's underlying value.

Since that first approach from TPG, Billabong has sold half of its watch brand Nixon, issued a profit warning, hired a new chief executive and raised A$225 million in equity to reduce debt. The second approach was made in July.

Billabong, which had undertaken an aggressive expansion, has been struggling with weak sales of its top brands amid tough competition and a weakening retail environment.

The company last month outlined a four-year plan to simplify its business and revive sales, although it conceded investors would have to wait two years for the biggest benefits to flow through.

Shares in the debt-laden surfwear chain have fallen around 75 percent over the past 18 months.

Billabong, with brands including its namesake brand, Von Zipper and Element, dumped its chief executive in May after several profit downgrades, and appointed Launa Inman who previously headed the discount chain Target, owned by Wesfarmers (WES.AX).

($1 = 0.9823 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Additional reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Victoria Thieberger; Editing by Edmung Klamann)