LOS ANGELES Lady Gaga, Bono and Usher will pay tribute to the work of the Bill Clinton Foundation in a one-night concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October, the organisation and Yahoo said on Tuesday.

Other "socially responsible artists" in music, film and television also will take part in the event, which is aimed at celebrating 10 years of the former U.S. president's foundation and raising awareness of its work on issues such as AIDS and the environment.

The October 15 "A Decade of Difference" concert will be broadcast live exclusively on Yahoo with all proceeds going to the Clinton Foundation, organizers said.

"I am proud that some of today's most influential performers are coming together to raise awareness about the work of my foundation," Clinton said in a statement.

He said the commitments to the Clinton Global Initiative over the past 10 years had helped to improve the lives of 300 million people around the world.

Additional performers are yet to be announced. Tickets for the concert go on general sale on September 19.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Bob Tourtellotte)