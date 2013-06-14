Recording artist Billy Ray Cyrus arrives on the red carpet at the Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night Awards XIX in Phoenix, Arizona March 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ralph Freso

LOS ANGELES The wife of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce in Los Angeles after 19 years of marriage, the couple said in a statement.

Tish Finley Cyrus, the mother of 20-year-old pop star and actress Miley Cyrus, married the "Achy Breaky Heart" singer in December 1993, and the couple have three children together.

"This is a personal matter and we are doing what is in the best interest of our family," the couple said in a statement late on Thursday. "We ask that you respect our privacy at this time."

Billy Ray Cyrus, 51, filed for divorce in 2010 but the couple later reconciled.

They have one minor child, 13-year-old actress and singer Noah Cyrus. Tish Cyrus has two other children from a previous marriage and Billy Ray Cyrus one child from an earlier relationship.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who was married once before, shot to fame in 1992 with the release of "Achy Breaky Heart," which crossed over from the country charts to mainstream success. The song was nominated for the Record of the Year Grammy in 1993.

(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Piya Sinha-Roy)