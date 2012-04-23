LONDON Bioethanol company Ensus has begun work to speed up the restart of its biofuels refinery in north-east England after a loophole which allowed imports to come into the European Union at a reduced tariff was closed.

The company owns one of Europe's largest bio-refineries with the capacity to make about 400 million to 450 million litres of bioethanol a year from about one million tonnes of feed wheat.

The refinery, which entered commercial operation in 2010, was temporarily shut down in May 2011. Ensus cited competition from imports, particularly from the United States, as a factor in the decision to halt production.

"In anticipation that market conditions will start to improve, the maintenance and general engineering activities have been stepped up at the Teesside bio-refinery," the company said in a statement on Monday.

"The company has not yet announced a restart date, but the work would allow any restart to take place more quickly."

The EU revised its regulations, effective April 3, to close a loophole that allowed ethanol/petrol blends with less than 30 percent petrol to be classified as a chemical product rather than denatured ethanol and attract a much lower duty rate.

Ethanol imports to Europe from the U.S. soared to more than 1.1 billion litres last year from just 13 million litres in 2009, according to the European Renewable Ethanol Association.

The association has said almost all the imported ethanol left the U.S. as denatured ethanol but entered the EU market as a chemical product.

Ensus is owned by two U.S. private equity funds, the Carlyle Group and Riverstone.

