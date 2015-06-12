LONDON Biofuels producer Ensus said on Friday that its bioethanol plant in northeast England remained offline and it was consulting staff about possible job cuts.

The plant, one of the biggest in Europe, was closed temporarily in February because of adverse market conditions.

"It is widely anticipated that it may take up to a year or more for European demand and prices to sustainably improve," the company said in a statement.

Ensus was acquired in 2013 by German bioethanol producer CropEnergies (CE2G.DE).

The plant has annual capacity of 400,000 cubic metres of bioethanol and 350,000 tonnes of the animal feed byproduct known as dried distillers grains with solubles (DDGS).

At full production the plant can consume more than 1 million tonnes a year of raw material feed wheat.

