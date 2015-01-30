LONDON British independent oil firm Greenergy said on Friday it has acquired a biodiesel plant in northeast England from fuel supplier Harvest Energy.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The biodiesel plant at Seal Sands is Britain's largest with an annual capacity of 250,000 tonnes a year, according to Harvest Energy. It produces biodiesel from waste oils and fats.

Greenergy already operates a waste-based biodiesel facility at Immingham in eastern England.

"Production from the Immingham facility is insufficient to meet the company's growing biodiesel blending requirements in the UK and therefore these have been met partially through imported biodiesel," Greenergy said in a statement.

"The addition of the Seal Sands facility ... will reduce reliance on these imports and allow Greenergy to meet more of its biodiesel blending obligations through its own production."

Greenergy supplied more than a quarter of all road fuel in the UK last year, according to the company's website.

Harvest Energy, which was acquired by Irish businessman Denis O'Brien and commodity trading and logistics company Trafigura in 2012, supplies more than 10 per cent of Britain's road fuels, according to its website.

