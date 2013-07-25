Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) on Thursday reported that sales of its new multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera blew away initial Wall Street estimates, confirming an extremely strong launch for a medicine expected to dominate the market for oral treatments.

In its first quarter on the market, Tecfidera had sales of $192 million (125.5 million pounds), including inventory stocking. Biogen said about $110 million of the total represented underlying patient demand. Analysts looked for about $66 million for the quarter, but the actual sales were well above even the more bullish forecasts of around $90 million.

Tecfidera is widely considered to be Biogen's most important future growth driver, with analysts targeting eventual peak sales in excess of $3 billion.

Biogen also reported a much higher-than-expected second- quarter profit and raised its full-year forecast.

The biotechnology company said net profit rose to $491 million, or $2.06 per share, from $387.1 million, or $1.61 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Biogen earned $2.30 per share for the quarter. Analysts on average expected $1.93 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Biogen now expects 2013 earnings of $8.25 to $8.50 per share, excluding items, up from its prior forecast of $7.80 to $7.90 per share. It anticipates revenue growing about 22 percent to 23 percent, up from a previous view of 16 percent to 18 percent growth.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $1.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $1.62 billion.

