Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) on Thursday reported sales of its new Tecfidera oral multiple sclerosis drug that blew away initial Wall Street estimates, confirming an extremely strong launch for a medicine expected to dominate its market.

In its first quarter on the market, Tecfidera had sales of $192 million (125.5 million pounds), including inventory stocking. Analysts had expected about $66 million, with the more bullish forecasts at about $90 million.

Biogen said about $110 million of the total represented underlying patient demand.

In a research note, ISI Group analyst Mark Schoenebaum called the initial Tecfidera sales the "holy mother of all launches" and noted that 75 percent of patients had been switched from other medicines.

Biogen shares were up 4.6 percent at $237 in premarket trading. At Wednesday's close, they had already risen more than 50 percent this year on enthusiasm over early prescription trends for the new MS pill.

Tecfidera is the third oral MS drug to market after Gilenya from Novartis NOVN.VX and Sanofi's (SASY.PA) Aubagio, but is widely expected to dominate the class.

Analysts consider the drug Biogen's most important future growth driver and forecast eventual peak sales in excess of $3 billion.

Biogen also reported a much higher-than-expected second- quarter profit and raised its full-year forecast.

The biotechnology company said net profit rose to $491 million, or $2.06 per share, from $387.1 million, or $1.61 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items, Biogen earned $2.30 per share. Analysts on average expected $1.93, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Biogen now expects 2013 earnings of $8.25 to $8.50 per share, excluding items, up from its prior forecast of $7.80 to $7.90.

Revenue rose 21 percent to $1.7 billion, exceeding Wall Street estimates of $1.62 billion.

Of Biogen's two other MS drugs, sales rose 2 percent to $774 million for Avonex and fell 2 percent to $387 million for Tysabri.

The company anticipates full-year revenue growth of 22 percent to 23 percent, up from previous expectations of 16 percent to 18 percent.

