Shares of biotechnology companies have outrun a bull market for U.S. stocks, rising nearly 50 percent over the past 12 months as investors look for new growth stories.

Investors' enthusiasm, despite the inherent risk of drug development, has spread to some large pharmaceutical companies, most of which are also heavily invested in biotech drug development.

Here are some of the winners:

Amgen (AMGN.O), the world's largest biotech drug maker, has succeeded in countering investor unease over a pause in new drug launches with strong dividend payouts and share repurchases - moves that have lifted its stock price 53 percent over the past year. Earlier this month, Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Amgen to the investment bank's conviction "buy" list from "neutral," citing a favourable combination of catalysts and upside potential.

Biogen Idec (BIIB.O) recently launched a new oral medicine for multiple sclerosis and expects to have two new haemophilia drugs on the market next year. The stock's price is up almost 79 percent over the past 12 months.

Celgene (CELG.O), a maker of drugs to treat cancer and diseases related to immune-inflammatory conditions, is expanding usage for a number of its franchises. Its stock has gained about 78 percent in the past year.

Gilead Sciences (GILD.O), the world's largest maker of branded HIV drugs, is viewed as the leader in a race to develop a safer and more effective therapy for hepatitis C, a market that Wall Street expects to garner billions of dollars in annual sales. The drug maker's stock is up 121 percent over the past year.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N), after trading between $60 (39.7 pounds) and $65 for the past four years, is up about 39 percent over the last year to nearly $87. J&J said this month that it plans to submit more than 10 new products for regulatory approval by 2017, including drugs to treat hepatitis C, immune diseases, and schizophrenia as well as vaccines for flu, rabies and polio.

Pfizer (PFE.N) shares have gained 31 percent over the past 12 months, as investors moved past the pharmaceutical "patent cliff" in which sales of drugs like blockbuster cholesterol-fighter Lipitor fell to low-cost generic competition.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) has had a nearly five-fold jump in its stock price since the launch in late 2011 of its Eyelea eye drug. Many analysts believe the stock can still power higher, given the company's pipeline of experimental products, including an injected treatment for asthma and the most severe form of eczema.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX.O), with the stock's price up 21 percent over the past year, is benefiting from growing enthusiasm over data generated from studies involving a combination of its new cystic fibrosis drug, Kalydeco, and an experimental product. Vertex is also a key player in the development of hepatitis C drugs.

