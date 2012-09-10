FRANKFURT German blood plasma specialist Biotest (BIOG.DE) said it is keen to acquire a government-owned British peer as it seeks to become more regionally diversified.

In remarks that were confirmed by a company spokeswoman, Finance Chief Michael Ramroth told website Wall Street Journal Deutschland on Monday that the pharmaceuticals company was "very interested" in buying the UK company but declined to provide the name.

Wall Street Journal Deutschland cited a person with knowledge of the industry as saying Plasma Resources UK (PRUK) was the target company, and that Biotest would have to pay at least 200 million euros $256 million (159 million pounds) for the group, which generates about the same amount in annual sales.

UK Health Minister Simon Burns has said that a sale of PRUK to the private sector is in "the best interests of the company, the taxpayer and patients", citing an independent review.

The government has hired financial advisers to assess an outright sale or a sale of a stake in the company, which is the Department of Health's blood plasma supplier.

To fund a deal, Biotest has sufficient cash reserves and also has shareholder approval to issue 1.5 million new shares, Wall Street Journal Deutschland reported.

At the current share price, the package would be worth about 66 million euros.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)