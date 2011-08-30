HONG KONG Hong Kong businessman Carson Yeung, the owner of English football club Birmingham City, was granted permission to travel to Britain by a judge on Tuesday while he awaits trial on money laundering charges in his home city.

At a hearing in Hong Kong's district court, Judge Stanley Chan doubled Yeung's bail to HK$8 million (625 thousand pounds) in cash in allowing Yeung to travel to Britain from September 15-19 to meet new club manager Chris Hughton, the board, fans and players.

Yeung, who appeared in the dock in a pink tie and dark suit, was previously denied permission to travel because of concern raised by the prosecution that he might abscond.

As head of Hong Kong-listed Birmingham International Holdings Ltd, the tycoon was arrested in June and is awaiting trial on five counts of alleged money laundering of more than HK$720 million.

"There is no evidence whatsoever that he is a flight risk," said Yeung's lawyer, Clive Grossman, citing Yeung's prominent public stature and extensive business interests as reasons against jumping bail.

He disagreed with the judge's suggestion that Yeung handle his club affairs via teleconference from Hong Kong saying it was absolutely necessary for Yeung, the public face of to attend to club matters in person and to reassure fans and players.

"He's the Alex Ferguson, as it were, of Birmingham City," said Grossman, referring to Manchester United's manager.

A pre-trial review has been set for December 7, with the trial expected to commence early next year. The prosecution is set to call at least 10 witnesses including a forensic accountant and said it had "strong evidence" against Yeung.

(Reporting by James Pomfret; Editing by Chris Lewis)