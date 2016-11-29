Governor of the Bank of France Francois Villeroy de Galhau attends a press conference after the Franco-German Financial Council meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

PARIS New bank capital rules under negotiation in Chile by the Basel Committee of international bank regulators must be modified, ECB policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in an excerpt of a newspaper published on Tuesday.

In their present form, the new US-inspired rules would weigh on investment and credit growth in Europe, said Villeroy, who is also governor of the Bank of France.

"They have to be modified if we are to reach an agreement," Villeroy told regional French newspaper Nouvelle Republique du Centre.

