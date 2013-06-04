UK grocery inflation doubles in a month - Kantar Worldpanel
LONDON British grocery inflation has doubled since February, with the price of food staples including butter, tea and fish all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.
SEOUL The process of unwinding loose global monetary conditions may not be smooth and investors and policymakers should be prepared, the head of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Tuesday.
"While central banks surely have all the tools necessary to technically engineer an exit and will doubtless do their utmost to communicate properly with market participants, it cannot be taken for granted that the process will be smooth," BIS General Manager Jaime Caruana told a financial conference in Seoul.
The conference on global liquidity, hosted by the Bank of Korea, was closed to the media and Caruana's speech was released by the umbrella group for the world's central banks on its website (here).
Last month, global markets were rattled when some of the remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke raised speculation of a possible winding down in the Fed's bond-purchasing programme.
"All this underscores the importance - both for market participants and for the authorities - of being prepared for eventual exit from the extraordinarily accommodative global monetary conditions," he said.
He said the exit from the currently loose monetary policy stance posed two important challenges: one of managing expectations of policy rate settings, and the other of managing the term premium as central banks signal any change of policy in relation to purchases or sales of bond duration.
Last month, Caruana also called for major central banks not to delay winding in their support programmes, saying: "the balance of risks of prolonged very low interest rates and unconventional policies is shifting.
(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
LONDON A draft report on the impact of Brexit on Britain's financial industry warns banks and staff would "leach" away, undermining the wider UK economy, if they do not have access to European Union markets, according to sources who have read the report.
GENEVA Tariff-free trade after Brexit is vitally important to maintaining jobs at Ford's British sites, its European boss told Reuters on Tuesday, amid growing concerns among unions about jobs losses at the U.S. carmaker's Welsh engine plant.