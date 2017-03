ABIDJAN, Nuno Gomes Nabiam, who lost Sunday's high-stakes presidential run-off in Guinea-Bissau according to the West African nation's elections commission, rejected the result on Tuesday.

"I will not accept the result, because the figures collected by my campaign in four of eight regions are different from those announced by the National Electoral Commission," Nabiam told journalists in the capital Bissau.

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Mark Heinrich)