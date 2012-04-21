BISSAU The United Nations Security Council on Saturday threatened sanctions against Guinea-Bissau's military coup leaders and rejected the junta's two-year road map back to democratic rule.

Pressure has been mounting both inside and out of the tiny West African country for the shadowy self-styled 'Military Command' to cede power after it derailed presidential elections by detaining the poll's front-runner on April 12.

Guinea-Bissau has been plagued by army uprisings since independence from Portugal in 1974, and this latest one has been a setback to Western efforts to reform the military and counter drugs cartels using the country as a transshipment point.

"The Security Council rejects the unconstitutional establishment of a Transitional National Council by the military leadership and its supporters," it said in a release, referring to the junta's creation of a transitional body to guide the country to elections in 2014.

"The Council stands ready to consider possible further measures, including targeted sanctions against the perpetrators and supporters of the military coup, should the situation remain unresolved," it added.

Earlier on Saturday, the man the junta chose to run the proposed transitional council, refused the offer, saying the National Assembly should resolve the crisis.

"There is no place in the current situation for such a transitional council," said Manuel Sherifo Nhamadjo, who took third in the first-round presidential poll in March before the run-off was derailed by the coup.

The junta detained presidential poll front-runner and former Prime Minister Carlos Gomes Junior during the coup, after a nighttime attack on his residence with heavy weapons in the rundown capital Bissau.

Gomes Junior had problems with Guinea-Bissau's army because he supported efforts to reform the military, which has been accused by Western bodies of involvement in narcotics trafficking between South America and Europe.

The World Bank and African Development Bank said last week they had suspended tens of millions of dollars worth of aid programs in the country, where the average person ekes out a living on less than $2 a day.

Thousands of residents of Bissau have fled for the interior of the country or to its offshore islands due to security concerns since the coup.

"The situation in the country right now has complicated things for an already very poor people," Amadou Diallo, a 32-year-old mason in Bissau said. "Half the population of Bissau has left because of this."

(Reporting by Alberto Dabo in Bissau; additional reporting by Michelle Nichols in New York and Richard Valdmanis in Dakar; writing by Richard Valdmanis)