BISSAU Guinea-Bissau's main political party on Saturday rejected a proposal by the West African country's military chiefs for the formation of a transitional government following a coup this week.

"The PAIGC rejects any anti-constitutional or anti-democratic proposal of a solution to this crisis," the PAIGC (African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde) said in a statement.

The PAIGC, which holds two-thirds of the seats in the country's parliament, also called for the release of its presidential candidate Carlos Gomes Junior who was detained by soldiers in Thursday's coup.

