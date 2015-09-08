Guinea-Bissau's President Jose Mario Vaz speaks with journalists after a meeting with his Portuguese counterpart Anibal Cavaco Silva (not pictured) at Belem presidential palace in Lisbon June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BISSAU Guinea Bissau's president has named a new government with the backing of the second-biggest party, weeks after his dismissal of the previous cabinet prompted fears of a return to turmoil in the coup-plagued West African nation.

However, the supreme court is due to rule later on Tuesday on the legality of the appointment of a new prime minister, raising doubts over the legitimacy of the incoming government.

President Jose Mario Vaz sacked Domingos Simoes Pereira as prime minister last month amid a growing row between the men, both ruling PAIGC members, that was fed by overlapping duties in Guinea Bissau's semi-presidential system.

The president named Baciro Dja, formerly minister of presidential affairs, as the new premier a week later.

The move was condemned by many PAIGC members, forcing Vaz to seek the support of the Party for Social Renewal (PRS), the second-largest party in parliament.

Dja on Monday deflected doubts over the legitimacy of the new cabinet running a country where drug traffickers have taken advantage of years of chronic instability to become a transit point for smuggling cocaine between South America and Europe.

"This government is the result of the coalition between the Party for Social Renewal and the prime minister and not just a simple partnership" he said. "It's an alliance sanctioned by the formal recognition of the judicial authorities."

The new cabinet is composed of 15 ministers and 15 secretaries of state, according to the presidential decree naming them. The PRS secured five ministries and five secretary of state posts, along with governorships and ambassadorships as part of the agreement.

Octavio Alves, a member of Pereira's sacked government, was reappointed to the influential position of interior minister. Former PAIGC parliamentary leader Rui Diã de Sousa was named foreign affairs minister. Eduardo Costa Sanha will head the Defence Ministry.

The United Nations last month urged Guinea Bissau's political groups to resume dialogue to end the power struggle.

Demonstrations against Vaz have been peaceful and the military has vowed to stay out of the political tug-of-war and obey the constitution.

The former Portuguese colony has a history of instability, having suffered nine coups or attempted coups since 1980.

Elections last year restored democratic rule and released international aid frozen in the wake of Guinea Bissau's most recent army coup in 2012.

