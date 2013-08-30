LONDON Online gambling company bwin.party warned that full-year revenue would fall by up to 17 percent as it shrinks the business to focus on fewer markets where it can make better returns.

The company, formed by the 2011 merger of PartyGaming and Bwin Interactive Entertainment, on Friday said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)fell a third to 60.7 million euros ($80.27 million) in the six months to the end of June.

The company has been hit by the introduction last year of a turnover tax on sports betting in Germany, its largest market, and competition in the bingo sector in Britain and Italy. It said that Greek internet service providers had also unexpectedly started blocking gambling websites.

Like other online gambling companies, Bwin is focusing on less markets where it can make better returns and also preparing to expand in the United States as markets open up there.

The company, which on Friday said first half revenues fell 16 percent to 342.5 million euros, expects full year revenue to be between 14 percent and 17 percent below the 2012 figure. It also expects EBITDA margins to be around 2 percent down.

"The first half was always going to be a challenge as we set about optimising the shape and size of our business, with a much greater focus on nationally regulated and to-be-regulated markets ... however, our performance and revenue is behind where we expected it to be at this point," Chief Executive Norbert Teufelberger told reporters.

In the eight weeks to 25 August, average net daily revenue was down 8 percent versus the second quarter of 2013 and 21 percent lower compared to the same period in 2012.

"Bwin.party is in transition, having ceased marketing and new player registrations in 18 countries ... these forecast downgrades reflect the unpredictability of a business in transition, and of regulatory action," said Numis analyst Ivor Jones, who retains a 'buy' recommendation on the stock given "upside potential".

Shares in the group, which have risen 13 percent so far this year, closed at 127.3 pence on Thursday, valuing the business at around 1.03 billion pounds.

($1 = 0.7562 euros)

(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Neil Maidment)