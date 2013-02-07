South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
BlackBerry will stop selling smartphones in Japan, partly because the company cannot justify the cost of modifying its operating system to accommodate the Japanese language, the Nikkei business daily reported.
BlackBerry's market share in Japan has shrunk to 0.3 percent from 5 percent, the daily said.
BlackBerry could not be immediately reached for comment.
The company, which changed its name from Research In Motion when it launched its new BlackBerry 10 smartphones a week ago, will continue to offer support to existing users, the Nikkei said.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.