Snap slumps 12 percent, closes at lowest since IPO
SAN FRANCISCO Shares of Snap Inc slumped 12 percent on Monday and closed at their lowest level of the three sessions since the Snapchat owner's soaring market debut last week.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd said on Wednesday that its popular messaging platform BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) will soon be coming pre-installed on LG Electronics Inc smartphones.
Waterloo, Ontario-based BlackBerry said the G Pro Lite, an Android-based smartphone, will be the first LG device to offer BBM out-of-the-box.
The announcement comes less than two months after BlackBerry began to roll out its BBM service to users of Android and iPhone devices.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha)
MILAN/FRANKFURT Facebook Inc has suspended its location-sharing feature in Italy after a Milan court ruled last year that the social networking giant had violated competition and copyright laws by effectively copying a similar app from a local start-up.
BOSTON A group representing large institutional investors has approached index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.