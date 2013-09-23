Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
OTTAWA Canadian Industry Minister James Moore on Monday declined to comment on a tentative deal to take struggling smartphone maker BlackBerry Ltd private.
"We have no comment at this time," Moore spokeswoman Jessica Fletcher said in an e-mail.
Separately, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty told reporters in Toronto that he did not comment on private business matters. He made the remark when pressed about news that a consortium led by Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd wanted to buy BlackBerry for $4.7 billion (2.93 billion pounds).
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal has invested $500 million in Snapchat owner Snap Inc , according to a memo on Friday, its latest move aimed at driving digital growth as more viewers go online for their favorite content.