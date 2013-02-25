Research in Motion (RIM) President and Chief Executive Officer Thorsten Heins introduces new RIM Blackberry 10 devices during their launch in New York January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

FRANKFURT Sales of BlackBerry's make-or-break line of smartphones are running faster than expected, and the company has increased production too keep up, its chief executive said in a newspaper.

BlackBerry does not want to publish sales figures for the BlackBerry 10 smartphone, launched last month, until it has observed the trend in sales a bit longer, Thorsten Heins told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview.

"We are above our own expectations and our target was thoroughly ambitious," Heins said, adding that he was checking the sales figures every day.

"The fact is, we were surprised by the good reaction and we've increased our production capacity in the meantime," Heins added.

The company, which changed its name from Research In Motion when it launched the BB10, pioneered on-the-go email before losing ground to nimbler rivals with faster devices.

Despite a number of glowing reviews for the BB10 and reports of strong initial sales, some analysts and technology pundits have been sceptical about BlackBerry's chances of mounting a comeback, doubting its ability to sell enough smartphones.

(Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Louise Heavens)