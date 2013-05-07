Turkey's competition board opens investigation into Google
ANKARA Turkey's Competition Board said on Monday it had opened an investigation to determine whether Google had violated the country's competition law.
TORONTO Shares of BlackBerry slid more than 5 percent on Tuesday after Pacific Crest Securities issued a downbeat report on sales momentum for smartphones running the company's new BlackBerry 10 operating system.
Pacific Crest analyst James Faucette, who has a underperform rating on the company's stock, said he believes initial shipment and sales volumes for the BlackBerry Q10 - a device that comes with a physical keyboard - have not been strong.
Faucette said sales of the BlackBerry Z10 - a full touchscreen device also powered by the new BB10 operating system - are slowing down as well.
"We believe the production levels of 1.5 million to 2 million units per month are well in excess of the sell-through," Faucette said in a note to clients on Tuesday, adding that the company is likely going to be forced to cut production levels.
The Pacific Crest report comes less than a week after Jefferies analyst Peter Misek said sales of the Q10 were strong in both Canada and Britain - the two countries in which the device has been launched.
BlackBerry's volatile shares were down 5 percent at $14.80 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq, while its Toronto-listed stock was down 5.5 percent at C$14.88.
BEIJING The green energy car subsidiary of Chinese automaker Beijing Automotive Group [BEJINS.UL] plans an initial public offering in 2018, Chairman Xu Heyi said on Monday, adding that the unit should be profitable that year.
Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.