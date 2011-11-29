DUBAI Commodity-related firms, which can return strong growth through dividends, and share buy-backs offer attractive investment opportunities in the current economic scenario, a top executive at asset manager BlackRock said on Tuesday.

Some of the top mining and energy companies in the world are looking at paying dividends or have the scope of increasing them thanks to strong earnings growth driven by a commodities rally, said Malcolm Smith, a director at the asset manager's natural resources team.

"Servicing shareholder capital in the natural resources sector is a big theme for us currently. Companies returning growth to investors through dividends and share buy-backs are important as investors seek out yield," Smith said on the sidelines of a company event in the Gulf Arab emirate.

BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's largest money manager with $3.35 trillion (2.14 trillion pounds) in assets, has investments in companies such as U.S. oil firm Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Australian iron ore miner, Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) and the world's biggest miner BHP Billiton Ltd/Plc (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) under its income-related strategies.

Fortescue declared its maiden dividend in February as its half-year earnings rocketed more than seven-fold. .

BHP raised its final dividend 22 percent in August after posting record second-half profit and Chevron last month increased its quarterly dividend.

"We run our income strategy within the natural resources team with a barbell approach," Smith said, referring to a portfolio strategy which focuses on short term or long term bonds rather than intermediate ones.

"If you look at Chevron, you are talking about a company that has grown its dividend at around 7 percent for the last 20 years. That's really quiet staggering if you are considering what's happening at the broader market," Smith said.

VALUATION GAP

The asset manager, which manages around $50 billion in commodity-related investments, is also trying to take advantage of the relative underperformance of commodity stocks compared with their underlying assets, the executive said.

Increased volatility and lack of appetite for risky assets amid the euro zone crisis have led to a sharp drop in world stocks this year. On the other hand, prices of most commodities have rallied creating a valuation gap for investors to tap.

"On an average, you could argue that commodity stocks have underperformed the underlying asset by 15 percent," Smith said.

"It is very difficult to predict how soon or late this gap will close given the current economic scenario. In the past, they have closed in one-to-two years," Smith said.

The executive said on average gold equities have underperformed the bullion by 25-30 percent so far this year, while equity markets have priced in oil at around $65-$80 this year.

Spot gold traded flat at $1,714 an ounce by 1040 GMT, after staging its biggest one-day rally in three weeks on Monday with a climb of nearly 2 percent. Brent crude fell 31 cents to $108.69 by 0804 GMT.

"Equity market valuations are today pricing in increased volatility and an economic slowdown. If you have the stomach to look through that, then the valuations for investment in energy-related companies are very attractive."

(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)