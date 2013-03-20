BlackRock Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Laurence Fink speaks during a programme of seminars at the Annual Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

HONG KONG Japanese government policies to help kickstart its economy and ease the burden of long-term deflation are "on the right path," creating hope for the country for the first time in the past 20 years, BlackRock Inc's (BLK.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Laurence Fink said.

It "might be the first time in a long time" that Japan can reboot itself, said Fink, who heads the world's largest asset manager, at the annual Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.

(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)