FTSE steady as miners outweigh GKN, Babcock gains
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being weighed by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
HONG KONG Japanese government policies to help kickstart its economy and ease the burden of long-term deflation are "on the right path," creating hope for the country for the first time in the past 20 years, BlackRock Inc's (BLK.N) Chairman and Chief Executive Laurence Fink said.
It "might be the first time in a long time" that Japan can reboot itself, said Fink, who heads the world's largest asset manager, at the annual Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar and Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
LONDON The Bank of England's newest deputy governor came under criticism from lawmakers on Tuesday for sticking too closely to the central bank's orthodoxy and faced tough questions about her family's links to the banking industry.
LONDON Britain's loan-based "crowdfunding" platforms and some of their customers could be breaking the law by acting like banks and "accepting deposits", the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Tuesday.