BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest asset manager, said first-quarter profits were steady, bolstered by strong inflows into its popular iShares exchange-traded fund business.

Net income increased to $572 million (357 million pounds), or $3.14 per share, from $568 million (355 million pounds), or $2.89 per share, in the same quarter a year before, New York-based BlackRock said on Wednesday.

Assets under management at BlackRock totalled $3.68 trillion (2.30 trillion pounds), up 5 percent during the quarter and 1 percent from a year earlier.

Customers withdrew a net $10.3 billion (6.4 billion pounds) from long-term funds; but excluding a single, previously announced withdrawal of $36 billion (22 billion pounds) from an indexed fixed income account, BlackRock said it had inflow of $25.7 billion (16.0 billion pounds). Just in iShares alone, customers added a net $18.2 billion (11.3 billion pounds), a 74 percent increase from the same quarter last year. Over half the total went into bond ETFs.

Profit per share increased 9 percent even as net income rose less than 1 percent. BlackRock's number of fully diluted shares outstanding declined to 182 million from 194 million a year earlier.

Excluding the costs of some compensation plans and some other expenses, the firm earned $3.16 per share. On that basis, analysts on average had expected $3.04, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of BlackRock, partially owned by PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC.N) and Barclays Plc (BARC.L), gained 2 percent to close at $201.81 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. Through Tuesday, the shares had gained 12 percent this year, compared with a 10 percent gain in the S&P 500 index .SPX.

(Reporting By Aaron Pressman; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)