Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
British bank Barclays (BARC.L) will sell its nearly 20 percent stake in BlackRock (BLK.N) at a discount, sending the U.S. asset manager's shares down 2 percent after the bell.
Barclays will sell 26.2 million BlackRock shares at $160.00 (101.5 pounds) per share, a 2 percent discount from its Tuesday closing price of $163.37 on the New York Stock Exchange.
BlackRock will buy back 6.4 million shares for $1 billion, the company said in a statement.
If underwriters exercise the option to buy an additional 2.6 million in BlackRock shares, Barclays will have completely sold off an interest it has held for nearly three years.
Barclays' 19.6 percent stake came as part of BlackRock's $15 billion purchase of Barclays Global Investors in 2009, which was seen as a good deal for the bank at the time.
However, Basel III regulations mean banks now have to hold more capital against minority stakes in asset managers and other firms, making it less profitable.
BlackRock shares were down 2 percent after the bell at $159.80.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar and Chris Jonathan Peters in Bangalore; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
LONDON Britain's accounting and corporate governance watchdog has called on the government to give it powers to punish directors of listed companies caught up in financial reporting breaches.
Gem Diamonds Ltd said it would place its Ghaghoo mine in Botswana under care and maintenance with immediate effect due to a fall in diamond prices.