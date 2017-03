The BlackRock logo is seen outside of its offices in New York January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BlackRock Inc (BLK.N), the world's largest money manager, said on Thursday its fourth-quarter profit rose 24 percent, citing growth in markets, long-term net inflows and strong performance fees.

The New York-based asset manager reported net income of $841 million (514.6 million pounds), or $4.86 per share, up from $690 million, or $3.93 per share, a year earlier.

