Blackstone Group LP (BX.N) is in talks to buy a minority stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc's (GS.N) UK pensions insurance operation, Rothesay Life, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The talks are being led by Blackstone's $3 billion "tactical opportunities" fund, the newspaper said, citing people familiar with the matter. (r.reuters.com/kez42v)

Reuters reported earlier this month that Goldman Sachs plans to sell a majority stake in its European insurance business over the next year.

Bankers estimate the Rothesay unit's value at between 750 million and 950 million pounds, the daily reported, adding that the sale process does not involve a formal auction.

Representatives of Blackstone and Goldman Sachs were not immediately available for comment.

