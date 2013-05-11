WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve said on Saturday that it was seeking information from Bloomberg LP about potential access by the news agency's reporters to client data on users of the Bloomberg financial terminals at the U.S. central bank.

"We are looking into this situation and have been in touch with Bloomberg to learn more," a Fed spokeswoman said.

Bloomberg LP Chief Executive Daniel Doctoroff said the firm had made a "mistake" by giving journalists access to data on clients' terminal usage, following reports that users of the terminals were investigating potential leaks of confidential information.

Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO) (TRI.N), the parent of Reuters News, competes with Bloomberg.

(Reporting by Alister Bull; Editing by Eric Walsh)