Bloomberg LP's consumer news website experienced some service disruptions for about an hour on Thursday afternoon due to an "internal network issue," a company spokesman said.

"Parts of our consumer-facing news website experienced an internal technical issue this afternoon," said Bloomberg spokesman Ty Trippet. "We identified the cause and it is resolved."

The disruptions did not affect the company's financial terminals, he said.

(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Sandra and Alan Crosby)