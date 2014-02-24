The company logo is shown at the headquarters of Oracle Corporation in Redwood City, California in this February 2, 2010 file photograph. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Oracle Corp said it would buy online data management start-up BlueKai to bolster its marketing platform.

BlueKai collects and analyzes online ad data, helping advertisers personalize online and offline marketing campaigns.

Oracle, the world's No. 2 business software maker, did not disclose the value of the deal.

However, Business Insider reported last week that Oracle was looking to buy BlueKai for about $400 million (240 million pounds).

Oracle bought web-based marketing software maker Responsys for about $1.39 billion in December to expand its cloud-computing services.

The company acquired Eloqua, a maker of web-based marketing automation software, in December 2012.

Oracle's shares closed at $38.10 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)