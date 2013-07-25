NEW YORK BMC Software set bank meetings in New York and London next week to launch a roughly $4.5 billion (2.9 billion pounds) bank loan to back its acquisition by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

The bank loan consists of a $350 million five-year revolving credit facility, a $3.2 billion term loan and a 750 million euro term loan. Both term loans will mature in seven years and are covenant-lite.

Pricing on the U.S. dollar-denominated loan is guided at LIB+400 with a 1 percent Libor floor and a discount of 99 cents. Pricing on the euro-denominated tranche is guided at 450bp over Euribor with a 1 percent floor and a discount of 99.

Both tranches will benefit from 101 soft call protection for six months. Lender commitments will be due August 8.

A bank meeting will take place in New York on July 30. A bank meeting will be held in London on July 29.

BMC announced on May 6 that it would be acquired for $46.25 per share in cash, or approximately $6.9 billion. GIC Special Investments Pte LTD and Insight Venture Partners are also part of the investor group.

Barclays, Credit Suisse and RBC provided commitments for the full amount of the financing.

