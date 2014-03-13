Customers walk around cars of German premium automaker BMW at the headquarters in Munich March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT German luxury carmaker BMW (BMWG.DE) aims to sell a record two million cars in 2014, the company said on Thursday, raising its dividend and posting better than expected quarterly results.

BMW said fourth-quarter operating profit at its core automotive division fell 14 percent despite higher car sales, as spending on fuel-efficient technology and model launches weighed.

The investment drive will help BMW increase sales in 2014, the company said.

"We forecast further sales volume growth in the current year which will again bring us a new all-time high. In doing so we should exceed the threshold of two million vehicles," Chief Executive Norbert Reithofer said in a statement.

In 2013, BMW delivered 1.96 million cars.

BMW shares were trading 2.8 percent higher at 82.45 euros a share, outperforming the STOXX 600 automobile index which was trading 1.82 percent higher.

For 2013, BMW proposed a dividend of 2.60 euros a share for common stock, up from 2.50 euros in 2012, and 2.62 euros a share for preferred stock.

The world's largest premium carmaker said that the automotive segment's fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) dropped to 1.77 billion euros ($2.46 billion) due to the expenditure for new technologies and the cost of launching new products.

But the result was better than the 1.68 billion euros forecast by 12 banks and brokerages polled by Reuters and was welcomed by analysts.

"BMW just released headline figures for 2013, showing a better than expected Q4," ISI analyst Erich Hauser said in a note to clients.

BMW's automotive EBIT margin, the best gauge to benchmark profitability with peers, was 9.2 percent in the quarter.

That was still higher than the 8 percent quarterly return on sales achieved by rival Daimler's (DAIGn.DE) Mercedes-Benz Cars division.

